Holdshort.com unveils mobile apps

Holdshort Aviation Systems has released its mobile applications on both the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store for Android.

As a companion to the Holdshort.com web portal, the mobile applications provide a seamless and quick way to enter, change and navigate the flight schedules of general aviation operations, particularly flight schools and flying clubs, according to company officials.

The apps provide complete command of the day’s schedule, allowing quick modification, drag and drop changes to the schedule, officials noted.

In addition, aircraft may be checked out and in directly from the aircraft — keeping up-to-date track of Hobbs and Tach times. The ability to check out aircraft on-the-fly reduces the need for paper checkout sheets that are prone to cockpit misplacement, officials said.

“In today’s business environment, the availability of a mobile applications has become critical to operations,” company officials said in a prepared release. “In reducing the barriers and complexity in scheduling aircraft, pilots will be more apt to engage with aviation businesses to schedule additional flights. The ability to check availability to add or extend reservations readily results in increased flight times and aircraft utilization.”