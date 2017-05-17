iFlightPlanner for iPad v3.0 released

iFlightPlanner for iPad v3.0 now offers compatibility with ADS-B devices from seven different manufacturers: Dual, Levil, Sagetech, SkyRadar, Stratux, L-3, and NavWorx.

Other highlights include:

Ability to select your default app startup view (Home, Airports, Flights, or Map)

Reorganized planning and mapping interface for enhanced pre-flight and in cockpit usability

Expanded weight & balance functionality to include %MAC calculations for turbine aircraft

One-touch transfer of flight plans to Jeppesen FliteDeck apps

Current crosswind component for all runways in Airport/Facility Directory

New Attitude/Heading Indicator with data from AHRS compatible devices

Added logbook fields for personalized data tracking

X-Plane 9 integration (in addition to existing X-Plane 10 integration)

iFlightPlanner v3.0 offers comprehensive two-way sync of pilot information, aircraft profiles, routes, weather briefs, weight and balance calculations, flight plan filing status, and digital flight track and logbook data between your iPad and the web.

“We were the first to bring wireless sync technology to the EFB market when we first introduced iFlightPlanner for iPad,” said Andy Matthews, iFlightPlanner’s Director of Business Development. “This new version of the app gives pilots the tools they need to make their flight planning process safer and much more efficient than with any other product. It eliminates the need to use one resource to plan a flight and copy-paste a route into another to fly it. iFlightPlanner.com and iFlightPlanner for iPad do it all for pilots, seamlessly.”

Pilots can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to iFlightPlanner Premium Plus, iFlightPlanner’s top-level membership. After the trial, pilots may elect to continue with an iFlightPlanner Free, iFlightPlanner Premium, or iFlightPlanner Premium Plus membership. Visit www.iFlightPlanner.com/Features for a complete breakdown of every feature.