Jeppesen charts to be delivered with new Tecnam aircraft

Jeppesen and Tecnam have signed an agreement to provide Jeppesen NavData and digital charts as part of the purchase of new Tecnam aircraft. The pre-loaded data from Jeppesen will be selected by the owner of the airplane to meet their individual flying needs.

“We always seek methods to deliver added value when purchasing our aircraft, and having Jeppesen NavData and charts already loaded at the time of delivery allows our customers to take the skies immediately,” said Walter Da Costa, Global Sales & Marketing director, Tecnam. “This truly is a turn-key service that adds a personal touch and a high level of service provided for those to purchase new Tecnam aircraft.”

In addition to Jeppesen navigation data, Tecnam aircraft equipped with Garmin G1000 avionics will receive a PilotPak data bundle that also includes supplemental databases, including obstacle, terrain, SafeTaxi and airport diagrams.

Jeppesen NavData is developed from a comprehensive aviation database, which is composed of more than 1 million records, according to company officials. To ensure accuracy, Jeppesen flight information analysts edit and verify approximately 150,000 database transactions generated from worldwide aviation data source documents during every 28-day revision cycle.