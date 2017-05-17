Video: Best little airshow in Texas

Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com just sent us this video, taken at the Corsicana Air Show, considered the “Best Little Airshow in Texas,” when the Coyote Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) hosts a fun-filled day featuring vintage air planes from the World War II era.

The Coyote Squadron operates from C. David Campbell Field, Corsicana’s Municipal airport, which itself began as a pilot training center during World War II.