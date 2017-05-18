Aviation inspires new furniture company

MONTGOMERY, Texas — Aviation-themed furniture has been huge in recent years. But for aviation aficionados, who are looking to furnish an upscale home or a small to medium sized office, most of the pieces on the market are too large, too awkward, or simply too much metal to be gracefully worked into an interior design.

A new company, Flight Level Furnishings, founded by artisan Randy Woodcock, has a solution, combining his passion for art and aviation.

Woodcock started early in his father’s wood shop, but he has always had a passion for aviation.

“For 30 years, I’ve been in the architectural wood restoration refinishing business, both residential and commercial. My main focus today is commercial, high-end architectural environments,” said Woodcock.

“After attending a regional fly-in a few years ago, I decided, if I can apply the craft and skill set that I have in wood fabrication, refinishing and building to aviation, that would just be more fun than working on a cabinet that hangs on a wall,” he said. “I’ve slowly created these ideas and designs. And everybody loves them.”

Each of his creations is uniquely handcrafted to the client’s specifications.

Woodcock enjoys working with designers, and uses the experience, connections and processes he’s learned in 30 years of custom commercial woodworking. He obtains unique species and finishes of wood, and provides control samples and participates in the design process to craft each piece to suit the room and the owner’s desires.

Sizes of most Flight Level Furnishings pieces can be adjusted, and accommodate modern details.

For instance, the Flight Level Signature Wing Desk incorporates a quiet motorized uplift mechanism, so it can be used in either a seated or standing configuration, as well as communication, power and data systems.

Flight Level Furnishing’s most popular designs include the Wing Desk, the Flight Level Taxiway Credenza, custom library tables that include aviation graphics or local sectional charts, and striking three dimensional wall art.

Woodcock is currently accepting “position orders” for a limited edition of 20 of the Flight Level Signature Wing Desk.

Just as a buyer places a position order with an aircraft manufacturers and selects the configuration, avionics and paint, the buyer of a Signature Wing Desk has the opportunity to select size, options for the motorized uplift function, wood, and finish.

Woodcock works with the buyer, designer and/or architect to provide control samples of selected materials, and even arranges for details such as the placement of grommets in the glass top for wiring access points based on the client’s preferences in computer equipment placement.