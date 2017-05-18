Embry-Riddle takes top spot at SAFECON

The National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) held its annual national Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON) in Columbus, Ohio, at the Ohio State University Airport, May 9-14, 2017.

According to officials, 27 schools were in attendance, with 388 students competing under the direction of 86 coaches and advisors, 90 judges, and 40 volunteers and airport staff.

Six flight events, five ground events, and 12 individual and team events were held.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott won the National Championship Trophy with 500 total points.

Liberty University, Lynchburg received the historic Grover C. Loening Trophy, as well as the American Airlines Safety Award.

Nick Moore of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott won the Top Pilot trophy with 93 total individual points.

Full results can be found here.