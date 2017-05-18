The airport bums of Range Regional Airport

Terry Hocking recently contributed an article to HometownFocus.us about his favorite day of the week: Wednesday. That’s when the airport bums gather at Range Regional Airport (KHIB) in Hibbing, Minn., for hangar flying and so much more.

“As one of the youngsters to frequent these caffeine-induced didactic (albeit informal) forums, I always walk away with an enhanced knowledge base,” he says. “The learning spectrum runs from the early days of aviation in northern Minnesota to a much more somber recollection of those that are no longer with us.”

“It is during these weekly excursions, while honing the art of hangar flying, I am awed and at the same time impressed with the enthusiasm of these gentlemen I have come to respect so much. Some began flying before I was born and, to this day, they retain a lucid and fervent recollection of first learning to fly. They still share diverse aviation goals, and to a greater extent, enthusiastically embrace new ideas.”

