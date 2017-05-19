Blackhawk unveils Vx Engine+ upgrade for Caravans

WACO, Texas – Blackhawk Modifications has unveiled the new Blackhawk Vx Engine+ Upgrade package for the Cessna Caravan.

The upgrade includes an 850 SHP PT6A-42A engine with a newly designed and more efficient compressor, a lightweight composite cowling, new Hawkeye DigiLog gauges by Howell Instruments, as well as an optional MT 5-blade composite propeller assembly.

While the Hartzell 3- and 4-blade props are still available as options, the MT 5-blade composite props are 30 pounds lighter and reduce noise levels, company officials note.

The Vx Engine+ Upgrade package also offers the option of a new True Blue Power lithium-ion battery and a 325-amp starter generator, both of which reduce start temperatures, increasing engine life and lowering maintenance costs, Blackhawk officials said.

Further efficiencies are provided by a newly designed air conditioning intake that maximizes cabin cooling by as much as 15°F.

Additionally, a redesigned bleed valve duct system removes the requirement for silicon seals, which lowers maintenance costs and enables the engine to operate more smoothly at low power settings such as taxi and descent.

Customers have an option of dual exhaust stacks. The Globe climb exhaust stacks lower ITT by 20°C in climb over Frakes stacks. Alternatively, the small Frakes speed stacks provide operators with a speed increase of up to five KTAS in cruise.