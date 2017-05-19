First flight in Kitfox ends in crash

The pilot reported that during the three-point landing roll at the airport in McLeansboro, Illinois, he failed to hold the stick all the way back, applied the brakes, and the Kitfox nosed down.

The pilot stated the “forward momentum caused him to apply the brakes harder.”

He further stated this was his first flight in this airplane make and model, and that he had not received any training in the airplane.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the vertical stabilizer and rudder.

The pilot reported no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain attitude control during the landing roll. A contributing factor was the pilot’s lack of training and experience in this airplane make and model.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA087

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.