Women in Aviation to meet in Dayton

Women in Aviation International will hold a Connect event in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept 29-30, 2017.

The gathering will be held at the Marriott Hotel at the University of Dayton and begins with a tour of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park sites, including Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family mansion, Carillon Historical Park, Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center and the Wright Cycle Company, and the Huffman-Prairie Flying Field, the location of Wright Brothers’ test flights.

The tour of the Dayton aviation sites will be followed by a tour of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Dayton Connect activities begin with a reception and book signing to meet authors Timothy Gaffney (The Dayton Flight Factory), Nancy Roe Pimm (The Jerrie Mock Story), and Sarah Rickman, who has written two books about the WASP.

Speakers for Saturday, Sept. 30, include Dawn Dewey, head of special collections and archives at Wright State University; General Ellen Pawlikowski, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, WPAFB, Ohio; Sharon Rossmark, founder of Women and Drones; Margaret Soda, vice president of human resources, PSA Airlines; and Patty Wagner, air show performer. Girls’ robotic teams from area schools will also put on a demonstration.

“Dayton offers attendees an opportunity to take a deep dive into Wright Brothers history and learn about future technologies in aviation,” said Women in Aviation International President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “We have a full agenda planned to make this a fun and educational two days.”

Attendees can purchase an entire conference packet or select individual events and meals. WAI Dayton Connect is open to WAI members and non-members alike. This event does not feature an exhibit hall or Fast Pass meetings. Register here.