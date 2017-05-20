Music and airplanes mix in Flying Proms Symphony Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Military Aviation Museum is hosting The Flying Proms Symphony Air Show on Saturday, June 10. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Those attending will experience an evening filled with classical musical pieces, performed by a live symphony orchestra, all with a backdrop of aerial displays from vintage World War I and World War II aircraft.

Now in its seventh installment, The Flying Proms gets its roots from the United Kingdom‘s traditional Proms.

Symphonicity returns as the orchestral partner for this year’s event. This year’s proms will be emceed once again by England’s Mark Whall, who has been a loyal supporter of the museum and has helped announce many of the museum’s air shows and Flying Proms.

The first half of the evening’s entertainment will feature aerial displays from the museum’s collection of historical aircraft, such as the P-51 Mustang and Focke Wulf Fw-190, accompanied by musical selections from popular aviation-themed movies.

As dusk falls, and the planes land, the second half of the performance will commence, featuring an assortment of patriotic and pops music. Festivities culminate with a fireworks finale provided by Zambelli Fireworks.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to walk the grounds of the Military Aviation Museum and take in the one of the world’s largest collection of World War I and World War II aircraft.

Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended to relax on the grass field during the performance. There will be food and beverage vendors on site, selling dinner, snacks, beer and wine. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics, but no outside alcohol is permitted.

Individual tickets are available online for a discounted rate of $30 per adult admission and $15 per youth admission, through June 4, 2017. Beginning June 5, tickets will be sold at the full price of $35 per adult admission and $20 per admission. Private chalets are also available for groups of eight or more.