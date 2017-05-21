On to the next ticket…

Hal Denton sent in this photo, explaining: “It was a gorgeous morning for a multi-engine commercial check ride. Luckily the stars were aligned and four hours later the certificate was issued. Now what for the next ticket? Maybe instructor?”
