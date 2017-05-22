Bahamas welcomes BasicMed pilots

The Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority has announced that pilots can fly under the new FAA medical certification known as BasicMed.

This announcement makes the Bahamas the first international destination to welcome BasicMed pilots, according to Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association President Mark Baker.

“This is a huge win for the thousands of BasicMed pilots and we can’t thank the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority enough for their work and leadership,” said Baker.

Just 56 nautical miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Bahamas remains one of the most popular international destinations for pilots, representing more than 30% of all international general aviation flights each year.

The Bahamas already permits sport pilots, and the acceptance of BasicMed will allow thousands more aviators the opportunity to venture to the islands. AOPA has a guide to flying to the Bahamas on its website.

Under BasicMed, compliant pilots conducting noncommercial flights in aircraft with a maximum certificated takeoff weight of no more than 6,000 pounds, with no more than five passengers, can act as pilot in command without a third class medical certificate. At least once every four years, pilots must visit a state-licensed physician, and take the free AOPA Medical Self-Assessment Course available online every two years.

AOPA officials said they will continue to work with Canada and Mexico to also allow BasicMed pilots authorization to fly in their airspace.