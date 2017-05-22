Desert Jet Center creates Benoit Memorial Scholarship

THERMAL, Calif. – Desert Jet Center has created the John J. Benoit Memorial Scholarship to honor the legacy of the Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor who passed away in December 2016 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

The scholarship commits some $10,000 to local youth in the Riverside County area who desire to pursue a career in aviation.

“As Desert Jet celebrates its 10 year anniversary as a local business, we reflect on those who were instrumental to our success and the importance of constantly giving to the community we serve,” says Denise Wilson, president and CEO. “John Benoit inspired and supported us at every step. Not only was he an advocate and a pilot, he was our friend. It is our honor to fund this scholarship in his name, and encourage our local youth to honor his legacy as they pursue an aviation career.”

The 10-year commitment by Desert Jet provides for up to $1,000 a year to a Riverside County high school student pursuing a career in aviation.

“Benoit was a true local, and demonstrated through his actions what can be accomplished by a motivated young person growing up in the Coachella Valley,” added Wilson. “While he is dearly missed, this scholarship assures he will be remembered, and his legacy honored for years to come.”