West Star Aviation earns top rank in PRASE survey

EAST ALTON, Ill – West Star Aviation has been voted #1 Preferred MRO in the 2017 Professional Pilot Preference Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) survey for the fourth consecutive year. The facility is also celebrating 70 years of continuous service to the aviation industry.

“We are blown away by this win, four years is something we could have never imagined,” said Debi Cunningham, Vice President of Marketing, West Star Aviation. “We work very hard company-wide at all of our locations to make sure that our customers feel that we have their best interests in mind, and we are honored they put their trust in us.”

West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.