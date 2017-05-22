WSDOT seeking aviation transportation planning specialist

The Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division in Tumwater, Washington, is currently accepting applications for a Transportation Planning Specialist 3.

This unique and challenging position will manage complex aviation projects, help lead aviation emergency training exercises, and provide technical assistance to WSDOT’s Airport Aid Grant Program and Statewide Capital Improvement Program.

The Transportation Planning Specialist 3 will also conduct Airport Master Record 5010 inspections and airport visits to ensure safety and adherence to established standards. The ideal candidate will have aviation and project management experience.

This is a project position, and is expected to last through June 30, 2019.