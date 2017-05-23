Phillips 66 Aviation offers EAA Flight Training Award

Phillips 66 Aviation has unveiled the first Phillips 66 Flight Training Award.

In honor of its 90th anniversary, Phillips 66 Aviation is providing additional support to the EAA Young Eagles program by offering a flight training scholarship in the amount of $13,200.

Preference will be given to applicants that have had a Young Eagles flight.

“Phillips 66 Aviation is proud to offer this award to help make an individual’s dreams of flight a reality,” said R.G. (Greg) Still, Manager, General Aviation. “Our alignment with the EAA Young Eagles is a relationship that we value greatly, and we support their mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation.”

Award submissions must be received by June 16, 2017. Applicants must be a U.S. or Canadian citizen, and all flight training must be conducted at a Phillips 66 branded FBO.

The winner of the award will be publicly announced at this year’s Young Eagles dinner, July 26 2017, at AirVenture.

Also at the Young Eagles dinner, Phillips 66 will announce its annual Leadership Award Winner, a pilot who has gone above and beyond in support of the EAA Young Eagles.

For more information, or to apply for the award, visit the EAA Flight Training Scholarships page.