PlaneLogiX integrates with FltPlan.com

PlaneLogiX now integrates with FltPlan.com. PlaneLogiX customers can now view their airplane’s maintenance status directly from FltPlan.com.

The simple GO/NO-GO flight status indicated by a red “X” or a green check mark provides the pilot with immediate knowledge of whether the airplane he or she is about to fly is overdue on any maintenance items.

This data is derived from the Aircraft Profile, or “Status Sheet” that all PlaneLogiX customers can make using one of the many pre-defined templates, or by having PlaneLogiX generate it.

The Aircraft Profile lets you track all aspects of your airplane by time, calendar days, and/or cycles.

This data is automatically pushed to FltPlan, or you can use the API to retrieve the data yourself.

Using the API, you can run flight time simulations so you can determine what items the airplane may have due after a flight trip duration.

For a limited time, FltPlan.com users may sign up to use PlaneLogiX.com and receive a discount on their first year.