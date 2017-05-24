Shaw Aerox expands to new facilities

Shaw Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems is relocating its manufacturing and engineering facilities starting June 12, with the move expected to be completed June 16, 2017. Operations will resume on June 19, 2017.

The Shaw Aerox operations will now be comprised of two locations: The Manufacturing Center located in Bonita Springs, Florida; and the Engineering Center located in Portland, Maine.

“Loyalty from our customers has fueled continued growth, making a move to a new facility necessary,” said Andrew Devlin, Director of Operations.

The new facilities will “provide Aerox with the resources and space to meet our growth objective now and for the future,” added Robert Black, Procurement and Planning Representative.

The addition of two class 100,000 modular clean rooms in the new manufacturing assembly and cleaning areas will provide enhanced capacity, company officials added.

Phone and email communication will continue to be active during the move to provide a seamless transition with customers, officials noted.