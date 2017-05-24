SUN ’n FUN’s Top Gun Citation of Merit awarded

LAKELAND, Florida — Jensen Houck, a senior at Central Florida Aerospace Academy on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (KLAL), was awarded SUN ’n FUN’s 2017 Top Gun Citation of Merit.

Jensen, who received a $4,000 scholarship, plans to attend Polk State University in the fall with a focus on a Professional Pilot Science Degree.

The Top Gun Citation of Merit is presented to the graduating student who has consistently demonstrated outstanding scholastic accomplishment, exemplary character and motivating leadership during their tenure at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

The Top Gun honoree is an example to others in not only academic excellence, but in service to their community, according to SUN ‘n FUN officials.

The Top Gun’s standout performance and work ethic in all areas define him or her as an influential moving force in the future of the aerospace industry, supporting the SUN ‘n FUN and Aerospace Center for Excellence mission of building A Brighter Future Through Aviation, officials explain.

The Top Gun Scholarship is powered by The James Ray Foundation, Knight Industrial, Gulf Coast Avionics, Polk State College and SUN ‘n FUN.