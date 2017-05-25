Chris Yanaros, an A&P student working as a lineman at Long Island, New York’s MacArthur Airport (KISP), snapped this photo of a Gulfstream G4-450 as the sun set behind the plane.
Long Island sun sets on Gulfstream
Ben Sclair
Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.
