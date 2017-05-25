Sheltair opens new hangar at KORL

Sheltair has officially opened its new multimillion dollar hangar facility at Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) in Flrorida.

“This milestone represents the first phase of our expansion plans for our Orlando location, allowing us to open two hangars totaling 22,600 square feet, with 3,600 square feet of office space that includes state-of-the-art administrative support,” said Todd Anderson, Sheltair Senior Vice President for Real Estate and Development.

The $5.5 million Phase I project also includes a new parking lot, which company officials said will provide adequate parking for the upcoming Phase II expansion plans.

Phase II, scheduled to start by July 1, 2017 and be completed within a year, will see Sheltair build a new $8 million, four-story executive terminal that will includes a new FBO, office space and a restaurant.

“Our $13.5 million of new capital investment is a strong and visionary recognition that Orlando Executive Airport will continue to expand, increase in operations and play a vital role within the corporate general aviation sector due to its location being only three miles from the business and financial center of Central Florida,” Anderson continued. “Additionally, Orlando Executive is the preferred airport for many traveling to Orlando’s downtown businesses, sports, performing arts and entertainment venues , Winter Park, University of Central Florida and its research and business parks. The need is obvious and the potential for long term steady growth is considerable.”