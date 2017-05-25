Thrush Aircraft hits milestone

ALBANY, Ga. — Thrush Aircraft recently delivered the 100th 510G since the aircraft received FAA certification in 2012.

The Thrush 510G is powered by the GE H80 turboprop engine, a first for both general aviation, as well as the agricultural aviation industry, according to company officials.

The H80 is lighter, more powerful, and more fuel efficient than competitive engines, and it has the ability to produce its full-rated 800 shp at high altitudes and field elevations, Thrush Aircraft officials explained.

Combined with the Thrush 510 airframe and designated the Thrush 510G, the aircraft has become a favorite among pilots – especially those working in hot and high conditions. And, with its higher cruise speeds for increased productivity, no hot section inspection requirement, and a TBO of 3,600 hours, it has proven to be popular with operators as well, company officials noted.

Thrush 510G’s are now working in 12 countries worldwide, and the fleet has accumulated more than 63,000 flight hours to date.

The 100th Thrush 510G was delivered to Mid-Continent Aircraft Corporation in Hayti, Missouri, where it will be put into service beginning with this year’s spring and summer spray seasons.

In addition to providing aerial application services to growers and ranchers in the region, Mid-Continent is also a factory-authorized Thrush dealer and service center. Agricultural aviation legend Dick Reade founded Mid-Continent Aircraft in 1949, and continues at the company’s helm today.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to receive our 100th 510G than Dick Reade,” said Payne Hughes, president of Thrush Aircraft. “Not only has his company and its staff provided our customers with outstanding support over the years, but his observations and advice have been invaluable to me and to Thrush as we’ve grown the company and our product line to meet the needs of agricultural aviation operators worldwide.”

Like its sister aircraft, the Thrush 510P, the 510G has a hopper capacity of 500 gallons, a certified gross operating weight of 10,500 pounds, and is available in both single and dual cockpit configurations. Research and development of the aircraft and its GE engine continues at the factory, with additional refinements anticipated in the years ahead, company officials said.