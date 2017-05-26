Airforms PA-31-310 baffles earn approval

WASILLA, Alaska – Airforms has been granted FAA approval of a Global Alternative Method Of Compliance (AMOC) for its FAA PMA approved baffle assemblies or its silicone seal kits on PA-31-310 aircraft.

“This FAA approval terminates the 50-hour inspection requirement of the baffle seals in accordance with the AD, providing relief to PA-31 operators and lowering their maintenance costs,” said Steve Hunter, Airforms Sales and Marketing Executive.

Airforms had previously been granted approval of a Global AMOC for its FAA approved baffles for the PA-31-325/-350, which terminated the 50-hour baffle seal inspection requirement on those aircraft.