First flight: Praga Alfa

Orbis Avia’s Praga Alfa recently completed its first flight, powered by GE’s H Series turboprop engine with maximum 750 SHP takeoff power.

With the EASA certification expected by the end of this year, the fleet size is set to exceed 100 by 2022, according to company officials.

Manufactured in the Czech Republic, Orbis Avia’s SM92TE Praga Alfa is designed for heavy-duty performance and easy maintenance. Combining short takeoff and landing (STOL), rapid climb capability and Garmin avionics, Praga Alfa will deliver an aircraft ideal for parachuting, renaissance applications and transportation into and out of remote areas, company officials said.

Its EASA certification program will initiate with the first aircraft prototype in the beginning of 2017 followed by an amphibious aircraft certification.

The SM92TE Praga Alfa aircraft offers tail and front wheel configuration options and includes a special pilot training package provided by Orbis Avia.

With support from European Union funding, a new Orbis Avia facility will be opened in the Czech Republic to manufacture the aircraft.