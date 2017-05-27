Redesigned Airstreak from Alaskan Bushwheels launches

CHUGIAK, Alaska —Airframes Alaska has introduced the latest improvement to the Alaskan Bushwheels line of backcountry flying tires: The Airstreak 2.0.

The redesigned Airstreak tire features 20% thicker tread, yet weighs one pound less per tire than the original, according to company officials.

“Our goal with this update was to get more life out of our Airstreaks without adding weight,” explains Heather Montgomery, Airframes Alaska CEO.

To accomplish this, engineers utilized weight-saving techniques developed for the Ultralight Alaskan Bushwheel, which was designed for experimental aircraft with a 1,320-pound gross weight.

“The changes we made to the original Airstreak were minimal, but enough to boost tread substantially without adding weight. That we ultimately ended up losing weight was a great bonus,” says Montgomery.

Airstreaks come in two sizes, 26 inch and 29 inch. The 26 Airstreak 2.0 weighs 20 pounds. The 29-inch Airstreak 2.0 weighs 25 pounds. Both fit a standard 6-inch wheel.

The Airstreak line of Alaskan Bushwheels is FAA TSO approved with STCs available for airplanes under 1,700 pounds gross weight. Common aircraft include certified planes like Champs, J-3s, and Taylorcrafts as well as Carbon Cubs, Kitfoxes and other light sport experimentals.

Airframes Alaska is taking preorders now, with Airstreak 2.0s scheduled to ship mid-June 2017.