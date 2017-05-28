FlightSimCon prepares for takeoff

Organizers of FlightSimCon have unveiled the speaker lineup for the 2017 event, which includes representatives from the FAA, Lockheed Martin, Laminar Research, Dovetail Games, and many more.

The event is scheduled for June 10-11, 2017, at the Sheraton Hartford Hotel attached to Bradley International Airport, just outside of Hartford, Conn.

There will be a plethora of educational, entertaining, and informative seminars throughout the weekend. Flight-simulation focused seminars will occur on Saturday, and presentations with a real-world focus will occur on Sunday, according to organizers.

“We’ve decided to give each day a specific focus,”, said event manager Nicole Glander. “Doing this allows for a better transition between seminars, especially as one may build off of the next.”

On Saturday, June 10, attendees will hear more about virtual reality in flight simulation from FlyInside’s Daniel Church. Seminars on home cockpit building, featuring Tom Gauvin, Nathan Palmer, and Sebastian Moebius, will show attendees how to create realistic, at-home “sim pits.”

The highlight of the day on Saturday will be the Flight Simulator Developer Panel, featuring representatives from FlightSimWorld and Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D, and X-Plane. Chaired by FlightSim.Com’s Nels Anderson, the panel discussion will be driven by questions from the audience and feature an interactive look at the future of the industry’s most prominent flight simulation platforms.

On Sunday, June 11, the lineup features pilots, dispatchers, and military personnel. Airline pilots Matthew Canon and Myron Ashcraft will discuss how their work relates to the flight simulation world, and just how realistic some of the high-quality add-on aircraft can be. Flight Dispatch Training Instructor Mike Collier talks about how to create flight plans and determine routes like a pro, using simulation software PFPX. Finally, Major Adam Cybanski of the Royal Canadian Armed Forces, will discuss the value of flight simulation for military aviation.

Attendees can stay up-to-date and create customized agendas on the conference app, Whova. Attendees can download the app on their phone and connect to the conference, allowing for access to the attendee list, all exhibitors, an interactive map of the layout, and much more, according to organizers.

On Sunday, Stephen K. Brown, Manager, FAA Safety Team, from the Boston FSDO will present an FAAST-approved presentation on the benefits of flight simulation for real-world aviators.

In addition to the seminars, the conference also will feature more than 35 exhibitors from around the industry, from colleges and universities to hardware and software developers.

Attendees of the event will also have the opportunity to win prizes from Big Fat Simulations, David Clark, ImagineSim, JustPlanes.com, Navigraph, and TrackIR.

Registration for the event is available online now. Advance registration online is encouraged, and is discounted off the on-site price.