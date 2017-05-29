A star captures a star

Star Novak sent us this photo of airshow star Kyle Franklin standing in front of his custom airplane “Dracula” during the 2016 Jesse James Outlaw Airshow in Excelsior Springs, Mo. Franklin was just in the news, as he was chosen to receive this year’s Bill Barber Award for Showmanship.

In 2013, Franklin introduced Dracula, a custom-designed, custom-built, one-of-a-kind biplane powered by a 500 horsepower Pratt & Whitney R985 that evokes the lines and sound of a Waco, while being smaller and more maneuverable like modern high-performance aerobatic aircraft.