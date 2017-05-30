AOPA Air Safety Institute launches podcast

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) launched a new podcast series called “There I was…”

The series will feature a new guest each month sharing challenging flying scenarios they encountered and the knowledge and skills they used to safely fly out of them.

The podcast will be hosted by Richard McSpadden, executive director of ASI, former commander/flight leader of the USAF Thunderbirds, a commercial pilot, and CFI.

Joining McSpadden will be co-host Kristen Bodnar, a private pilot and ASI’s lead project manager.

Each 30-minute episode will include celebrity and everyday pilots telling their stories while McSpadden and Bodnar use their flying and safety expertise to analyze and extract safety lessons from each situation.

The podcast will also honor the tradition and heritage in aviation of “hangar flying” as a way of sharing knowledge and experiences.

The first episode featuring U.S. National Aerobatic Champion Patty Wagstaff is now posted at www.airsafetyinstitute.org/thereiwas and available for download from iTunes.

McSpadden said, “We are excited to add the podcast series to the array of safety materials available for the general aviation community. We believe this is an entertaining way for listeners to hear unique experiences and important safety tips at the same time.”