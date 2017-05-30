Hartzell prop approved for Texas Turbine’s Supervan 900

Airplane modifier Texas Turbine Conversions has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Hartzell Propeller’s four-blade composite swept prop designed for single-engine Supervan 900 aircraft.

“This Hartzell and Texas Turbine collaboration partners engine upgrades for converted Cessna Caravans with Hartzell’s structural composite propellers especially engineered for the Supervan 900,” said Hartzell Propeller Executive Vice President JJ Frigge. “The 110-inch diameter propeller, which is 60 pounds lighter than the prop it replaces, blends advanced aerodynamics and sophisticated manufacturing processes to increase performance and deliver extraordinary reliability,” he added.

“The 900 SHP Honeywell TPE331 engine on the Supervan 900 coupled with an optional new four-blade composite propeller from Hartzell gives the airplane a tremendous performance boost,” said Texas Turbine Conversions President Bobby Bishop. “The lighter weight Hartzell prop helps the Supervan airplane distance itself from any possible competitors as the world’s best performing Cessna Caravan.”

Located in Denison, Texas, Texas Turbine Conversions has modified aircraft with the Honeywell (Garrett) TPE331 engines for more than 20 years. The company holds multiple STCs for engine modifications on numerous aircraft platforms. It specializes in DeHavilland DHC-3 Otter and the Cessna 208/208B Caravans conversions.