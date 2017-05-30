The Ultimate Aviation Vacation returns for SUN ‘n FUN 2018

LAKELAND, Florida —SUN ‘n FUN, Stallion 51 Corp. and Experience Kissimmee have partnered once again to make the 2018 SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo the experience of a lifetime for one lucky winner in the ACEMaker Raffle.

Returning for its second year, the raffle is back to raise funds and awareness for SUN ‘n FUN’s Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), the STEM education facility located on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus at the Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport (KLAL).

The grand prize for the ACEMaker Raffle is “The Ultimate Aviation Vacation.” One winner will receive a prize package that includes week-long admission for four and parking for SUN ‘n FUN 2018, hotel accommodations, a rental car, Kissimmee area attraction tickets supplied by Experience Kissimmee, and a ride in Stallion 51’s dual cockpit-dual control World War II P-51 Mustang with Stallion 51 owner Lee Lauderback.

Raffle entry details and full rules are available on SUN ‘n FUN’s website at FlySNF.org/Acemaker-Raffle . All entries must be made before midnight, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

The winner will be announced Jan. 15, 2018, just in time to make plans for the 44th Annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo.

Last year’s Ultimate Aviation Vacation winner, Wesley Womack of Athens, Georgia, said it was “the best $20 I ever spent!”

Womack and his family enjoyed a VIP week at SUN ‘n FUN 2017 along with fun side trips to the Kissimmee area for theme park and airboat rides. The crowning experience, though, was his ride in Stallion 51’s P-51 Mustang, he said. Womack spent a day in Stallion 51’s immersive experience, learning to preflight, fly and land the legendary fighter.

All ACEMaker Raffle proceeds will go to support ACE, which has been nationally recognized and honored for its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)-based aviation education programs.

Anchored by the Central Florida Aerospace Academy, available programs include Airframe & Powerplant training, aircraft restoration and educational activities year-round for all ages. ACE facilities include the world’s only fully functioning Boeing 727 jet on a high school campus, modified to be an interactive learning laboratory.

SUN ‘n FUN also provides more than $430,000 annually in scholarships for flight training.