$3.2 million expansion planned at San Marcos Regional Airport

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Berry Aviation is expanding its operations at San Marcos Regional Airport with the signing of a 40-year ground lease with the City of San Marcos.

Texas Aviation Partners, the company contracted to manage the airport on behalf of the City, worked with Berry to secure the lease, on which Berry plans to build a more than 31,000 square foot facility, estimated at $3.2 million.

“San Marcos has been an excellent location for us to conduct business from for the past 25 years,” said Sonny Berry, founder of Berry Aviation. “We looked at several potential airports for this project and when we engaged with the leadership at the City of San Marcos and Texas Aviation Partners, we determined the best place for our company and team to expand was right here at home.”

The new facility will house Berry’s maintenance and supply-chain headquarters, and will include a 20,000-square-foot maintenance hangar, machine shop, non-destructive testing lab, state-of-the-art parts retrieval system, and more than 10,000 square feet of office space. The facility will allow Berry to work on larger aircraft in a controlled environment and perform component overhaul for third party air carriers. Berry anticipates adding an additional 20 to 30 high-skilled employees as part of the expansion.