Deadline approaching for scholarship application

Last year, Frederick, Maryland-based aviation insurance broker, Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR), helped one lucky recipient get her aviation career back on track and work towards more ratings.

Once again, a $500 aviation scholarship is being offered for student pilots and pilots to help further their training.

The Get into the Air scholarship can be used towards any phase of flight training, a flight review, written exam, instrument proficiency check, or a check ride.

AIR is seeking an applicant whose essay and recommendation letter best describes their goals, drive and involvement in the aviation industry.

The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2017 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The deadline to enter is June 15.

Scholarship applications are available for download online.