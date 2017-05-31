Knots 2U buys Aircraft Door Seals

BURLINGTON, Wis. – Knots 2U, Ltd has acquired Aircraft Door Seals of Denton, Texas.

Aircraft Door Seals manufactures and markets door seals and glare shields for general aviation aircraft. Founded in 2003, Aircraft Doors Seals sought a solution to drafty aircraft cabins by finding a way to properly fit doors and windows on airframes. Its advanced rubber compound for sealing aircraft doors and windows has the ability to compress to just a fraction of its original thickness in places where the door is tight without pushing the door away from the airframe causing gaps in other areas like the harder OEM seals, company officials explain.

Aircraft Door Seals manufactures glare shields for several Piper, Cessna and RV models. The new glare shield is made of temperature stable Lexan, padded with an FAA approved soundproofing foam and covered with a special leather grain like non-glare vinyl. The glare shield has a padded brow and is custom stitched for a look normally reserved for high end automobiles.

The production of the Aircraft Door Seal product line has been moved to Knots 2U’s new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Wisconsin. Knots 2U manufactures more than 1,200 FAA approved products and holds more than 80 Supplemental Type Certificates.