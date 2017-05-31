Lake encounters wake

The pilot stated that during high-speed taxi after a water landing near Mineral, Virginia, he encountered the wake from a boat. The sponson (float) “caught the water” on the second wave and the Lake LA 4 made a right turn.

The airplane subsequently hit a dock, resulting in substantial damage to the right wing and fuselage.

The pilot reported no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during a high-speed water taxi in rough water conditions, resulting in a collision with a dock.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA078

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.