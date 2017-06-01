ForeFlight 9.1 adds high-performance aircraft support

ForeFlight 9.1 adds time, fuel, route, and altitude computations for high-performance pistons, turboprops, and jets. These features are part of the new Performance Plus and Business Performance subscription plans.

“With the new performance planning capabilities, pilots flying high-performance aircraft will get best-in-class flight planning; an array of route options with on-the-fly computed time, distance and fuel; hundreds of pre-built aircraft profiles; JetFuelX integration for optimal use of contract fuel prices; and a user experience that makes planning and filing a complex flight very fast,” said Tyson Weihs, ForeFlight co-founder and CEO.

ForeFlight has built a library of aircraft performance profiles, and enhanced map and form-based flight planning user interfaces, he noted.

The aircraft performance profiles include manufacturer’s climb, cruise, and descent performance data. The performance models are defined for multiple altitudes, weights, and temperatures, allowing the planning engine to produce highly accurate speed and fuel flow data for all conditions.

The library includes hundreds of profiles for popular piston and turbine aircraft from Bombardier, Cessna, Cirrus, Daher-Socata, Dassault, Eclipse, Embraer, Hawker-Beechcraft, Gulfstream, Pilatus, Piper, and more.

Users will also see a newly designed Flights view that replaces the File & Brief view. Flights simplifies and consolidates the planning workflow into a single form-based view. In addition to route information, the new planning form has organized sections for payload and fuel planning.

ForeFlight automatically runs structural weight limit checks with every adjustment to the plan and provides visual alerts when an issue is detected, helping to eliminate an overweight takeoff or landing scenario, according to company officials.

ForeFlight Performance allows users to select from multiple fuel policies, integrates Route Advisor and Altitude Advisor, calculates performance results for each route, review recently-cleared ATC routes, run what-if scenarios based on more — or fewer — passengers, last minute maintenance, and fuel loads and integrates with JetFuelX. The planning engine also works offline.

The new high-performance planning features are part of ForeFlight’s two new subscription plans: Performance Plus for individuals and Business Performance for multi-pilot flight departments.

The single user Performance Plus Plan is priced at $299.99 USD per year and the multi-user Business Performance Plan starts at $300 per year per license.