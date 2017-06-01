uAvionix debuts portable ADS-B unit for UK market

uAvionix enters the United Kingdom (UK) general aviation market with SkyEcho, a portable ADS-B In and Out device for electronic conspicuity (EC).

The SkyEcho weighs only 200 grams and is the third uAvionix approved portable ADS-B Out solution under the UK’s Electronic Conspicuity Devices program.

It combines ADS-B receive and transmit, an integrated SBAS GPS based upon uAvionix’s TSO’d FYXNAV, an altitude pressure sensor, and Wi-Fi in a portable battery powered package.

SkyEcho is intended for voluntary use on registered and non-registered UK Annex II aircraft, non-complex EASA aircraft of less than 5700 kg, and for gliders and balloons within uncontrolled UK airspace.

The SkyEcho’s Wi-Fi GDL 90 protocol is compatible with SkyDemon and other Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) applications for the display and alerting capability of nearby air traffic.

“SkyEcho is a unique platform that is enabled by the UK CAA’s progressive stance on portable ADS-B,” says uAvionix President Christian Ramsey. “Never before have the benefits of ADS-B Electronic Conspicuity been available in an elegant, portable and affordable package.”

The Electronic Conspicuity program is the result of a collaboration of regulatory and industry entities including the UK CAA, NATS, the Light Aircraft Association (LAA), and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). It is the first program worldwide to define standards for both low-power and portable ADS-B transceivers.