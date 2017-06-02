Helicopters hover to museum for free air show

SEATTLE — The free, all-helicopter American Heroes Air Show lands at The Museum of Flight on June 10 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The event offers families opportunities to explore a variety of helicopters used for law enforcement, the military, television news, and medical emergencies. Flight crews will be with their aircraft all day to meet visitors and give tours of their helicopters.

The event also features recruiting teams from law enforcement, military, fire, government service, volunteer and public service groups who are on-scene to profile career opportunities in the growing field of public safety.

According to museum officials, the public is welcome to watch the helicopters arrive and hover from about 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Helicopter rides will also be offered by Helicopters Northwest throughout the day for $55.

Special Public Events at American Heroes Air Show

Naturalization Ceremony: At 11 a.m. the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Seattle Field Office will join with the Museum of Flight and the American Heroes Air Show to present a naturalization ceremony for more than 30 new U.S. citizens.

The keynote speaker will be Bob Hershkowitz, a Holocaust survivor and Boeing retiree who emigrated from Belgium. He is also a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Missing in America Project Memorial Service: At 1 p.m., representatives from the Missing in America Project will conduct a memorial service designed to honor these once-abandoned American heroes and recognize their military service with full honors.