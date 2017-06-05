Hartzell prop for PC-12 passes milestone

Hartzell Propeller officials report the company has delivered more than 50 new Top Prop five-blade composite swept tip props for the Pilatus PC-12 fleet since introduction 18 months ago.

It also has delivered more than 160 of the new propellers to Pilatus for new PC-12NG aircraft over that time period, bringing to more than 200 the total PC-12s flying with Hartzell’s new five-blade propellers.

New Pilatus PC-12 NG aircraft feature the specially designed five-blade, 105-inch diameter composite propeller as standard equipment. The propellers are available under Hartzell Top Prop program for the Pilatus PC-12 fleet, which totals more than 1,400 business aircraft.

The new structural composite five-blade propeller is lighter than alternative wood core five-blade propellers and seven pounds lighter than a four-blade aluminum propeller.

The PC-12 NG cruises five knots faster with the five-blade Hartzell propeller and it climbs to a cruise altitude of 28,000 feet 10% quicker and has a 50-foot reduction in total takeoff distance, Hartzell officials report.

Its highly swept airfoil reduces flyover and cabin noise and its blades are certified for unlimited life, officials add.

Hartzell’s Structural composite propeller utilizes aerospace grade carbon fiber and is five to 10 times stronger than beech and spruce wood core propellers. Stronger materials permit thinner, wider airfoils that optimize performance, company officials explain.