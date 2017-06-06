International Young Eagles Day set for June 10

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — International Young Eagles Day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the program. Since the Experimental Aircraft Association started the program in 1992, more than 2 million kids between the ages of 8 and 17 have received a free Young Eagles flight.

“International Young Eagles Day brings together kids and pilots as part of the Young Eagles Program,” said Brian O’Lena, manager of EAA’s Young Eagles and Eagle Flight programs. “We encourage our pilots and ground volunteers to participate in this year’s flight rally to continue to give kids the opportunity of pursuing aviation.”

EAA chapters throughout the country are hosting rallies for International Young Eagles Day. In Oshkosh, the EAA staff is also hosting a rally, flying students from a local charter school. In addition, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, flights are offered daily for young visitors of the EAA Aviation Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Airport facilities.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Young Eagles program. To celebrate, EAA has planned several events, including a special exhibit in the EAA Aviation Museum that shares the history and impact of the program through photos, videos and interactive displays.

Since February, a Young Eagle success story has been released each week for the 25 weeks leading up to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, which is scheduled for July 24-30.