Second AOPA Wings ‘n Wheels slated

FREDERICK, Maryland – The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will host its second annual Wings ‘N Wheels event on the grounds of AOPA’s headquarters at Frederick Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, more than 130 custom and classic cars, motorcycles, and airplanes were on display, and 2,500 attendees had the opportunity to get up close and talk with pilots and owners. See a video from last year’s event below.

Attendees can help judge the best in show winners for each category and participate in drawings every hour for a chance to win one of six exciting discovery flights in either an airplane, helicopter, or full motion flight simulator.

There will also be live music throughout the day, along with food trucks, and activities for children, including face painting and balloon sculptures.

Admission is free and there are still opportunities to volunteer at the event, according to AOPA officials.