Paso Robles AirFest 2017 slated for August

PASO ROBLES, California — The second annual Paso Robles AirFest 2017 will take place Aug. 25-26 at Paso Robles Municipal Airport. The two-day event will feature aircraft displays, activities, and entertainment for the entire family and aircraft aficionados of all ages.

This year, organizers hope to attract a large fly-in aircraft crowd as Paso Robles has recently been rated the No. 7 vacation destination in all of North America. In order to attract even more fly-in pilots, discounted fuel is available to pilots who pre-register on the website.

The AirFest kicks off with “The Party,” on Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in The Hangar with planes, live music, food, wine, and Firestone Walker beer. Tickets are $25 and available at PasoRoblesAirfest.com and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the AirFest gates will open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for the Airport Appreciation Day celebration with a 12 p.m. parachute delivery of the flag, the Paso Robles Marching Band, the National Anthem, and Mayor Steve Martin officially opening the AirFest, Airport Appreciation Day.

The event will showcase historic and modern aircraft displays that include military and private planes from restored antiques to modern jets, racers, and remote control models.

There will be aerial demonstrations by the Cloud Clippers, a Kid Zone, and a BBQ lunch. Tour the Airport and talk with pilots about their aircraft.

Free airplane rides for ages 8-17 will be provided by the Young Eagles, sponsored by EAA Chapter 465, led by David Fretwell. Del Rio Helicopters will offer helicopter rides all day for a fee.

“The vision of the AirFest is to connect the local community and the airport,” said Tony Gaspar, chairman of AirFest 2016. “We want to excite the community about this wonderful asset they have access to.”