Turbo Skyhawk JT-A certified

WICHITA, Kansas — The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA have certified the Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, paving way for deliveries to customers in Europe and the U.S.

Officials with Textron Aviation reported that the aircraft, equipped with the Continental CD-155 engine that runs on Jet-A fuel, has exceeded initial performance targets, including improved maximum range.

The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A has achieved an improved range of 963 nautical miles, an increase of 78 nautical miles over original estimates, company officials said. It has also reached an improved takeoff distance of 1,320 feet and a max climb rate of 767 feet per minute.

The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A is a factory option that includes an integrated powerplant, propeller and cockpit upgrade package that boosts the standard Skyhawk’s performance, officials explained.

“The Skyhawk platform represents the most successful single-engine aircraft of all time, and we’re excited to further enhance its capabilities with Jet-A powerplant technology,” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A allows operators to meet changing environmental regulations around the world, providing solutions to increase the global reach of this already proven platform.”

The advanced 155-hp turbodiesel Continental CD-155 features direct fuel injection and a dual channel FADEC driven by a single power lever. The engine burns globally available Jet-A fuel and improves the standard Skyhawk’s performance.

At 963 nautical miles, maximum range increases by 50% over the standard Skyhawk, and maximum speed is increased to 134 knots. The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A also offers improved takeoff performance, especially in high and hot conditions, according to company officials.