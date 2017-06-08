New Airman Certification Standards for private pilot, instrument rating, and commercial pilot released

ASA will begin shipping new Airman Certification Standards (ACS) for Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, and Instrument Rating Airplane in mid-June.

Effective June 12, 2017, these new standards will cancel the previous editions of the Private Pilot (FAA-S-ACS-6), Instrument Rating (FAA-S-ACS-8), and Commercial Pilot Practical Test Standards (FAA-S-8081-12C).

These FAA ACS documents provide the aeronautical knowledge, risk management, and flight proficiency standards for pilots. The ACS is the guide for students, instructors and evaluators to understand what applicants must know, do and consider to pass their FAA Knowledge Exam and checkride and earn their pilot certificate or rating.

The guides are available in softcover for $9.95 and eBook PDF format for $7.95.