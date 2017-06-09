Developments underway at Avflight Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Avflight Corporation will break ground this month on phase one of a major development plan at Harrisburg International Airport (KMDT).

The first phase includes a new FBO facility, which is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2018.

The 5,000-square-foot FBO building will feature a conference room, kitchen, pilot lounge, three private pilot rooms, office spaces, a catering kitchen and more, according to company officials.

Avflight’s facility will be situated next to the main terminal and across the street from a new Marriott-property hotel, which is currently under construction.

Avflight also plans to build a hangar — totaling more than 25,000 square feet — as phase two of the development. The new hangar will be able to accommodate ultra-long-range Gulfstream and Bombardier Global aircraft.