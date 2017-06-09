Sporty’s adds to Flight Gear line

The newest addition to Sporty’s Flight Gear HP family is a portfolio bag, which can be used for everyday training or for a day in the office.

Built for the pilot on the go, the Approach Bag has space for all the essentials without a massive footprint, according to Sporty’s officials.

The main compartment features a padded computer sleeve and a mesh pocket on each end. Soft felt material on the inside walls accepts all Gear Mods (sold separately), which are small organization pockets that allow pilots to customize the bag for personal preferences.

External pockets on the Flight Gear Approach Bag include a headset pocket, a gadget pocket, a mesh water bottle holder, a flashlight pocket, a fuel tester pocket, and a logbook/file folder pocket.

The Flight Gear Approach bag can be carried via soft-grip handles or via a non-slip shoulder strap (included). A strap on the back of the bag slips over most rolling luggage handles. Custom embroidery is available on the front of the headset pocket.

The Flight Gear Approach Bag is available for $59.95.