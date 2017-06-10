iFly GPS 10.0 released for all iFly devices, Android, iOS, and Windows

Adventure Pilot has released iFly GPS version 10.0 for all iFly devices, Android, iOS, and Windows.

iFly GPS for Windows is a free download, available for everyone wanting to take advantage of iFly’s interface for flight planning, aviation weather, navigation, and more, company officials said. The program can be downloaded at www.iFlyGPS.com/Windows.

Also included with Version 10 is the ability to “Cloud Sync” flight plans, logs, settings, and customizations.

This feature enables a backup and restore capability, and can also be used to move data between multiple devices.

For example, a pilot can build a flight plan on a Windows PC, sync to a tablet or iFly device for navigation, and later move flight logs back to the Windows PC for review, company officials explained.

Other new Version 10 features include Customizable Timers, Turn Anticipation for Auto Pilot Systems, a new Altimeter Setting Instrument, and numerous other enhancements, company officials noted.