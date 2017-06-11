FLIGHT Act takes off

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee and a certified pilot with over 11,000 flight hours, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), also a pilot, have introduced S. 1320, the Forward Looking Investment in General Aviation, Hangars, and Tarmacs (FLIGHT) Act of 2017.

The FLIGHT Act will give general aviation airports more flexibility to facilitate infrastructure investment by using existing sources of funding, according to the lawmakers.

“Our general aviation airports are vital to aviation safety and positively impact the efficiency of large commercial airports, emergency medical operations, law enforcement activities and agriculture and small businesses activities throughout the United States,” Inhofe said. “These airports also manage military-related air operations, which directly supports the readiness of our armed services. To enjoy these benefits, it is vital that our GA airports are equipped to handle their day-to-day demands.

“Oklahoma is home to 96 GA airports, which will need $303 million in critical infrastructure updates over the next five years,” he said. “As a pilot myself, I know first-hand the needs of the GA community and the FLIGHT Act makes a number of needed reforms to facilitate GA airport infrastructure investment.”

“The FLIGHT Act allows GA airports more FAA funding flexibility, expedites the environmental review process and incentivizes public private partnerships,” he continued. “This legislation builds upon past Congressional efforts to support GA airports and will ultimately grow the positive impact GA airports have on the larger airport ecosystem.”

“As a general aviation pilot, I know how important small and rural airports are to communities across the state of Illinois,” added Duckworth. “That’s why I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan legislation with Sen. Inhofe to ensure these airports have the resources they need to support local job growth and economic development.”

“The FLIGHT Act addresses the growing needs of our nation’s system of airports by providing the FAA with long overdue flexibility it needs to fund important projects,” said Mark Baker, president and CEO of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). “Maintaining and upgrading runways, taxiways, and aprons and meeting the need for new hangars, helps keep airports and communities vibrant and competitive. This bill also takes a critically important step in recognizing the vital role that reliever airports play in natural disaster relief efforts. We’d like to thank Sens. Inhofe and Duckworth for their leadership and hard work to help airports prepare for the future in thousands of communities across the country.”

“With U.S. airports in need of $100 billion in infrastructure improvements in the next five years, the FLIGHT Act is a positive step forward in helping general aviation airports better serve their communities,” said Kevin Burke, president and CEO of Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA).

Todd Hauptli, president and CEO of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), added, “We appreciate the leadership of Sens. Inhofe and Duckworth in advancing the cause of general aviation airports through this legislation and look forward to working with them and their colleagues to ensure airports of all sizes have the resources they need to repair aging facilities and accommodate increasing demand.”

“We commend Sen. Inhofe’s unwavering commitment to general aviation as the FLIGHT Act — among other things — will reinvest much-needed funding into non-primary airports across the country,” said Mark Kimberling, president and CEO of the National Association of State Aviation Officials. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Senator and his colleagues throughout the legislative process and beyond to ensure that our national network of general aviation airports remains the envy of the world.”

Details of S. 1320, the FLIGHT Act