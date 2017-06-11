Fly back to World War II times

SEATTLE — The steady rumble of World War II airplanes will resonate at The Museum of Flight June 23-25, while a group of four historic aircraft from the Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour is based at the museum on Boeing Field.

Ground tours are free for veterans. Reservations are suggested for rides in the B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24J Liberator and B-25 Mitchell bombers, and a dual-control TP-51D Mustang fighter aircraft.

The aircraft will be stationed on the museum’s tarmac Friday, June 23, from 2 to 5 p.m., and June 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on flight reservations and costs, call 978-562-9182 or visit CollingsFoundation.org.