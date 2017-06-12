Bearhawk ground loops

According to the pilot, while on approach to a private grass air strip in Merrill, Oregon, he observed the midfield wind sock indicating light and variable winds. After a normal approach and touch down, during the landing roll he encountered a strong crosswind from the right.

Subsequently, the Bearhawk began to swerve and then entered a ground loop to the left.

During the ground loop, the right wing hit the runway and the airplane came to rest.

The pilot reported that after he exited the airplane, he observed a quartering tailwind at 15 miles per hour.

The pilot stated there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The right wing and elevator were substantially damaged in the accident. The reported winds at an airport 5 nautical miles away about the time of the accident were from a variable direction at 3 knots.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing, which resulted in a ground loop.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA132

This June 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.